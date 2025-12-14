Trump pledges retaliation after 3 Americans killed in Syria attack that US blames on IS
Other countries
- 14 December, 2025
- 10:49
President Donald Trump said Saturday that "there will be very serious retaliation" after two US service members and one American civilian were killed in an attack in Syria that the United States blames on the Islamic State group, Report informs referring to AP.
"This was an ISIS attack against the US, and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them," he said in a social media post.
The American president told reporters at the White House that Syria"s president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, was "devastated by what happened" and stressed that Syria was fighting alongside US troops.
Trump, in his post, said al-Sharaa was "extremely angry and disturbed by this attack."
Latest News
11:10
Two people killed in shooting at Brown University in USOther countries
10:49
Trump pledges retaliation after 3 Americans killed in Syria attack that US blames on ISOther countries
10:30
Cambodia shuts border crossings with Thailand as fighting continuesOther countries
10:12
Israel eliminates architect of October 7 massacreOther countries
09:51
Strike hits UN building in Sudan"s Kordofan, kills sixOther countries
09:30
At least two US service members, one American civilian killed in ambush in SyriaOther countries
09:11
Video
AnewZ investigation: Ruben Vardanyan's offshore networks, political roleMedia
18:20
Elchin Amirbayov: Azerbaijan made key contribution to Europe's energy securityEnergy
18:11