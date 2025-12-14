Trump pledges retaliation after 3 Americans killed in Syria attack that US blames on IS

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    President Donald Trump said Saturday that "there will be very serious retaliation" after two US service members and one American civilian were killed in an attack in Syria that the United States blames on the Islamic State group, Report informs referring to AP.

    "This was an ISIS attack against the US, and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them," he said in a social media post.

    The American president told reporters at the White House that Syria"s president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, was "devastated by what happened" and stressed that Syria was fighting alongside US troops.

    Trump, in his post, said al-Sharaa was "extremely angry and disturbed by this attack."

    Tramp: Suriyada ABŞ hərbçilərinin qətlinə görə İŞİD-i ciddi qisas gözləyir
    Трамп: ИГ ждет серьезное возмездие за убийство военных США в Сирии

