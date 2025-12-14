Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Other countries
    • 14 December, 2025
    • 10:30
    Cambodia shuts border crossings with Thailand as fighting continues

    Cambodia has shut its border crossings with Thailand, as fighting continues between the two forces on Saturday despite US President Donald Trump earlier saying they had agreed to a ceasefire, Report informs referring to BBC.

    The crossings will be closed until further notice, according to Cambodia's interior ministry.

    Earlier, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he told Trump a ceasefire would only be possible after Cambodia had withdrawn all its forces and removed landmines.

    Thai officials said four soldiers were killed on Saturday, as both sides reported continued bombing and artillery exchanges. Cambodia has not been updating its military casualty figure.

    Cambodia's defence ministry said that Thai fighter jets bombed hotel buildings and a bridge, while Thailand noted several civilians were injured in a Cambodian rocket attack.

    Kamboca Tailandla bütün sərhəd keçidlərini bağlayıb
    Камбоджа закрыла все КПП на границе с Таиландом

