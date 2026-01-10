Price of Azerbaijani oil in global market rises by over 4%
Energy
- 10 January, 2026
- 10:37
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $2.87, or 4.37%, to $68.51 per barrel.
According to Report, March futures for Brent crude were traded at $65.48 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $2.79 or 4.36%, amounting to $66.65.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
