Haaland awarded best male footballer of 2025 in Norway

The Golden Ball is awarded by the Norwegian Football Association every year, where the year's best female and male football player receives the award, Report informs via All Football.

As in previous years, the awards go to Caroline Graham Hansen and Erling Braut Haaland. Both win the award for the sixth time. Haaland has now won six years in a row, while Graham Hansen takes his sixth in the last seven years.

"It's great to win it again. It's fun, and I really appreciate it, and can look back on a memorable 2025," said Haaland about the Golden Ball.

In the Premier League, Haaland has had a very strong season for Manchester City, where he once again set records. Both as the fastest to reach 100 goals in the Premier League and to score 50 goals in the Champions League. As of now, he is also the league's top scorer.

However, it is on the national team that he looks back on as his greatest highlights in 2025. There were a whopping 17 goals in nine international matches, which greatly contributed to Norway qualifying for a championship for the first time since 2000. The 25-year-old now has a total of 55 A-national team goals in 48 matches.

"It's been an interesting year, and a lot has happened. Qualifying for the World Cup is incredibly big and looms large. It was, without a doubt, the highlight of the year for me. It's fantastic to be a part of it and finally do it. We went to San Siro and knew we were going to qualify, but ended in style and 4-1 over Italy. It's something we could only dream of. So it's big, and we're incredibly happy about it. Now we're going to the World Cup, and I'm looking forward to it," Haaland said.