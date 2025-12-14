Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Syrian-American patrol attacked during meeting with Interior Ministry representative

    The attack on a Syrian-American patrol near the city of Palmyra occurred while a US lieutenant colonel was meeting with a representative of the Syrian Interior Ministry, The Wall Street Journal noted citing sources, Report informs.

    According to their information, the patrol was guarding a meeting where countering the Islamic State terrorist group (IS) was discussed.

    The attacker opened fire with a machine gun and was eliminated by the Syrian soldiers on the spot.

    Suriyada ABŞ hərbçilərinə hücumun təfərrüatları məlum olub
    WSJ: В районе Пальмиры атаковали сирийско-американский патруль

