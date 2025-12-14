Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Trump says threatened Thailand, Cambodia with new duties

    Other countries
    • 14 December, 2025
    • 12:11
    Trump says threatened Thailand, Cambodia with new duties

    US President Donald Trump has threatened Thailand and Cambodia with more duties if they do not stop hostilities, he said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Report informs.

    "I just used tariffs 10 minutes ago, just before you came, to settle the new inflammation that took place with Thailand and Cambodia," Trump said. "And I told them, ‘If you have the war, not only am I going to break the trade deal we have, but I"m going to put tariffs on your country.""

    He added, "Nobody can do that but me."

    The Wall Street Journal said the interview was recorded on Friday.

    Trump was apparently referring to telephone conversations earlier in the day with the Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia, Anutin Charnvirakul and Hun Manet.

    Trump said he was sure that the duties is an important tool in the foreign policy for his administration.

    As Trump said, it would be "terrible" for the US if the US Supreme Court declared some of the duties imposed by him illegal.

    However, the American leader assured that in this case he would find legal grounds for further duties.

    The US Supreme Court continues to consider this issue.

    US President Donald Trump Thailand Cambodia
    Tramp Tailand və Kambocanı yeni tariflərlə hədələyib
    Трамп пригрозил Таиланду и Камбодже новыми пошлинами

    Latest News

    12:32

    Syrian-American patrol attacked during meeting with Interior Ministry representative

    Other countries
    12:11

    Trump says threatened Thailand, Cambodia with new duties

    Other countries
    11:51

    Trump admits looming difficulties for Republicans at midterm elections

    Other countries
    11:30

    Starmer, von der Leyen discuss progress of Russian assets confiscation

    Other countries
    11:10

    Two people killed in shooting at Brown University in US

    Other countries
    10:49

    Trump pledges retaliation after 3 Americans killed in Syria attack that US blames on IS

    Other countries
    10:30

    Cambodia shuts border crossings with Thailand as fighting continues

    Other countries
    10:12

    Israel eliminates architect of October 7 massacre

    Other countries
    09:51

    Strike hits UN building in Sudan"s Kordofan, kills six

    Other countries
    All News Feed