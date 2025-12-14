Trump says threatened Thailand, Cambodia with new duties

US President Donald Trump has threatened Thailand and Cambodia with more duties if they do not stop hostilities, he said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Report informs.

"I just used tariffs 10 minutes ago, just before you came, to settle the new inflammation that took place with Thailand and Cambodia," Trump said. "And I told them, ‘If you have the war, not only am I going to break the trade deal we have, but I"m going to put tariffs on your country.""

He added, "Nobody can do that but me."

The Wall Street Journal said the interview was recorded on Friday.

Trump was apparently referring to telephone conversations earlier in the day with the Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia, Anutin Charnvirakul and Hun Manet.

Trump said he was sure that the duties is an important tool in the foreign policy for his administration.

As Trump said, it would be "terrible" for the US if the US Supreme Court declared some of the duties imposed by him illegal.

However, the American leader assured that in this case he would find legal grounds for further duties.

The US Supreme Court continues to consider this issue.