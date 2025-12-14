Two people killed in shooting at Brown University in US
- 14 December, 2025
- 11:10
Two people died in a shooting opened on Saturday on the campus of Brown University, said Mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, Brett Smiley, Report informs.
"I can confirm that there are two individuals who have died this afternoon, and there are another eight in critical status," he said at a press conference as broadcast by Fox News.
