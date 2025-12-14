Trump admits looming difficulties for Republicans at midterm elections
14 December, 2025
- 11:51
US President Donald Trump has admitted that it will not be easy for the Republican Party to maintain a majority in both chambers of Congress after the midterm elections to be held in the fall of 2026, Report informs.
"We"ll see what happens. We should win. But, you know, statistically, it"s very tough to win. Yeah, it doesn"t make sense," he said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "All we"re going to do is, we"re going to try our best to win."
Trump also said that he had brought multibillion-dollar investments for the United States, though it is unclear when the money would start working.
"I"ve created the greatest economy in history. But it may take people a while to figure all these things out," the American leader added.
