Strike hits UN building in Sudan"s Kordofan, kills six

A strike on a United Nations facility in Sudan"s southern Kordofan region killed at least six people, a medical source told AFP on Saturday, Report informs.

Witnesses told AFP that the victims of the attack on the besieged South Kordofan state capital of Kadugli were UN employees.

"Six people were killed in a bombing of the UN headquarters while they were inside the building," the medical source at the city"s hospital told AFP.

The Sudanese government in a statement condemned the attack that hit the UN facility.

Eyewitnesses said a drone had struck the UN building.

The army-aligned government based in Port Sudan accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of being behind the attack.

In a statement, the Sovereignty Council headed by army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan called the attack a "dangerous escalation."