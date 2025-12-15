Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Armenia expects new shipment of grain through transit via Azerbaijan soon

    Region
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 13:23
    Armenia expects new shipment of grain through transit via Azerbaijan soon

    New batches of grain will soon arrive in Armenia through transit via Azerbaijan and Georgia, Armenia's Economy Minister Gevork Papoyan said, Report informs via Armenpress.

    The minister said the shipments are already en route. He promised to provide details later regarding the exact delivery dates to Yerevan and the countries of origin.

    "When the cargo arrives, I will present the data in tons," Papoyan noted.

    Commenting on possible deliveries of petroleum products from Azerbaijan, the minister emphasized that information will be released only after the shipments actually reach the country.

    Earlier, a train carrying Kazakh grain arrived in Armenia, traveling through Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. Approximately 1,000 tons of fourth-class wheat were delivered. The shipment was made possible after Azerbaijan lifted restrictions on transit cargo transportation.

