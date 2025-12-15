Karabakh horses showcased at festival in Bahrain

The Azerbaijani delegation performed with Karabakh horses at the Mara'ee 2025 festival held in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Report informs, referring to the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan.

The festival, distinguished by its broad program combining the country's historical traditions, agricultural culture, and modern outlook, served as an important platform for intercultural dialogue.

At the event, the Azerbaijani delegation presented a special program. The stage compositions stood out for their high professionalism, precision, and aesthetic approach, attracting great interest from the audience. The performances were built on a unified artistic concept, dynamically reflecting national spirit and stage culture.

Between December 8 through 13, the Azerbaijani side performed twice daily, delivering one of the festival's most intensive and consistent presentations. These performances once again showcased Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, disciplined preparation, and ability to represent the country with dignity on the international stage.

The program featured the cavalry team of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, along with an orchestra and dance ensembles. Their joint and harmonious performances added special dynamism to the overall concept of the event, presenting Azerbaijan's culture – rooted in discipline, tradition, and professionalism – to an international audience.

In conclusion, the Azerbaijani team contributed to further strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.