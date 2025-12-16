Tofig Musayev: Azerbaijan to continue efforts to advance peace agenda on int'l platforms

The UN Security Council has held an open debate on the theme "Leadership for Peace" as part of the "Maintenance of International Peace and Security" agenda, Report informs.

Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Tofig Musayev, has addressed the debate.

In his address, Musayev expressed gratitude to the Slovenian delegation for organizing the meeting and emphasized that the international community is currently facing a number of serious, interconnected crises. He noted that these crises are putting significant pressure on the multilateral system.

The permanent representative of Azerbaijan to the UN noted that the presidential statement adopted by the Security Council in September 2024 on this topic emphasized the importance of preserving multilateralism and the central role of the UN. This document also emphasized the importance of adherence to international law and the universality of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

The ambassador stated that greater efforts must be made to prevent distorted interpretations of the UN Charter and international law, and that international commitments should be fulfilled in the sense and content in which they were accepted. He noted that Azerbaijan's painful experience clearly demonstrates the need for equal and consistent application of international law and the principles of the Charter, without selectivity and double standards. The diplomat emphasized that respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, as well as the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, are key to ensuring international peace and security and promoting development.

The representative of Azerbaijan added that, within an inclusive multilateral approach, all states-both large and small, especially developing countries-should have equal opportunities to participate in global decision-making. In this regard, the need to reform the Security Council to increase its representativeness and effectiveness was noted.

Musayev recalled Azerbaijan's active role in consistently promoting multilateralism, citing as examples the hosting of the 29th Climate Change Conference, the country's chairmanship and active participation in the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Turkic States, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, and other international platforms. He also noted that Azerbaijan's full membership in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia will further expand the country's opportunities to contribute to multilateral cooperation.

In conclusion, the ambassador emphasized that Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to advance the peace agenda both in the region and globally, and will intensify its efforts to transform the multilateral system into a more effective mechanism capable of fulfilling its commitments.