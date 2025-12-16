Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.12.2025)
Finance
- 16 December, 2025
- 09:07
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
60.26
|
- 0.86
|
- 14.38
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
56.52
|
- 0.92
|
- 15.20
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,315.10
|
- 13.20
|
1,674.10
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,416.56
|
- 41.49
|
5,872.34
|
S&P 500
|
6,816.51
|
- 10.90
|
934.88
|
Nasdaq
|
23,057.41
|
- 137.76
|
3,746.62
|
Nikkei
|
49,494.63
|
- 1 341.92
|
9,600.09
|
Dax
|
24,229.91
|
43.42
|
4,320.77
|
FTSE 100
|
9,751.31
|
102.28
|
1,578.29
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,124.88
|
56.26
|
744.14
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,820.85
|
-68.50
|
469.09
|
Bist 100
|
11,456.34
|
145.03
|
1,625.78
|
RTS
|
1,089.97
|
7.56
|
196.75
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1753
|
0.0013
|
0.1399
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3369
|
- 0.0002
|
0.0853
|
JPY/USD
|
154.8200
|
- 0.9900
|
- 2.3800
|
RUB/USD
|
79.5178
|
- 0.5322
|
- 34.0022
|
TRY/USD
|
42.7015
|
0.0065
|
7.3415
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0434
|
- 0.0116
|
- 0.2566
