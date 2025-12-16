Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.12.2025)

    Finance
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 09:07
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.12.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    60.26

    - 0.86

    - 14.38

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    56.52

    - 0.92

    - 15.20

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,315.10

    - 13.20

    1,674.10

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,416.56

    - 41.49

    5,872.34

    S&P 500

    6,816.51

    - 10.90

    934.88

    Nasdaq

    23,057.41

    - 137.76

    3,746.62

    Nikkei

    49,494.63

    - 1 341.92

    9,600.09

    Dax

    24,229.91

    43.42

    4,320.77

    FTSE 100

    9,751.31

    102.28

    1,578.29

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,124.88

    56.26

    744.14

    Shanghai Composite

    3,820.85

    -68.50

    469.09

    Bist 100

    11,456.34

    145.03

    1,625.78

    RTS

    1,089.97

    7.56

    196.75

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1753

    0.0013

    0.1399

    USD/GBP

    1.3369

    - 0.0002

    0.0853

    JPY/USD

    154.8200

    - 0.9900

    - 2.3800

    RUB/USD

    79.5178

    - 0.5322

    - 34.0022

    TRY/USD

    42.7015

    0.0065

    7.3415

    CNY/USD

    7.0434

    - 0.0116

    - 0.2566
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (16.12.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (16.12.2025)

