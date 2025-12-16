Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 09:13
    US President Donald Trump filed suit Monday against the British Broadcasting Company, seeking more than $5 billion from the venerable news outlet over what he contends was deliberately misleading editing of a speech he gave on January 6, 2021, as the Capitol riot was getting underway, Report informs via Politico.

    The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Miami, complains that the BBC "maliciously" strung together two comments Trump made more than 54 minutes apart in order to convey the impression that he'd urged his supporters to engage in violence as electoral votes were set to be tabulated by Congress.

    "It would have been impossible for BBC's journalists and producers to splice together two distinct parts of the Speech from nearly 55 minutes apart unless they were acting intentionally," the suit claims. "Such a dramatic distortion could never have occurred by accident."

    Tramp "BBC"ni məhkəməyə verib
    Reuters: Трамп подал в суд на BBC

