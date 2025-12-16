US promises Ukraine ‘Article 5-like' security in limited time offer

The US is offering Ukraine security guarantees similar to those it would receive as part of NATO, American officials said Monday, Report informs via Politico.

The offer is the strongest and most explicit security pledge the Trump administration has put forward for Ukraine, but it comes with an implicit ultimatum: Take it now or the next iteration won't be as generous.

The proposal of so-called Article 5-like guarantees comes amid marathon talks among special envoy Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and Ukrainian and European officials in Berlin as Washington tries to pressure Kyiv into accepting terms that will end the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and many European leaders have been reluctant to reach a deal without an explicit US security guarantee, fearful that Russia, after a period of time, would attack again.

This latest US offer appears to be an effort to assuage those concerns but also to push Zelenskyy to act quickly.

"The basis of that agreement is basically to have really, really strong guarantees, Article 5-like," a senior US official said. "Those guarantees will not be on the table forever. Those guarantees are on the table right now if there's a conclusion that"s reached in a good way."