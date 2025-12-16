Another group of former IDPs leaves for Sos village of Azerbaijan's Khojavend district

In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues, Report informs.

Twenty-one families (94 people) are returning to the Sos village in the Khojavend district.

Returnees expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive state support. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, its heroic soldiers and officers, and honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of the country's lands.