Another group of former IDPs leaves for Sos village of Azerbaijan's Khojavend district
Domestic policy
- 16 December, 2025
- 08:35
In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues, Report informs.
Twenty-one families (94 people) are returning to the Sos village in the Khojavend district.
Returnees expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive state support. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, its heroic soldiers and officers, and honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of the country's lands.
Latest News
08:53
US promises Ukraine ‘Article 5-like' security in limited time offerOther countries
08:46
Tofig Musayev: Azerbaijan consistently supports peaceful resolution of border disputes in Central AsiaForeign policy
08:41
Tofig Musayev: Azerbaijan to continue efforts to advance peace agenda on int'l platformsForeign policy
08:35
Photo
Another group of former IDPs leaves for Sos village of Azerbaijan's Khojavend districtDomestic policy
08:27
Germany's spending on support for Ukraine exceeds 75B euros since 2022 — MerzOther countries
08:18
Trump says he held conversation with Putin recentlyOther countries
08:09
'Coalition of Willing' prepares plans to deploy troops to Ukraine — British PMOther countries
20:58
Photo
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign memorandum on cultural cooperationCultural policy
20:47