Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Sos village of Azerbaijan's Khojavend district

    Domestic policy
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 08:35
    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Sos village of Azerbaijan's Khojavend district

    In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues, Report informs.

    Twenty-one families (94 people) are returning to the Sos village in the Khojavend district.

    Returnees expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive state support. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, its heroic soldiers and officers, and honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of the country's lands.

    President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan former IDPs
    Photo
    Xocavəndin Sos kəndinə növbəti köç karvanı yola salınıb
    Photo
    В село Сос выехала очередная группа бывших вынужденных переселенцев

    Latest News

    08:53

    US promises Ukraine ‘Article 5-like' security in limited time offer

    Other countries
    08:46

    Tofig Musayev: Azerbaijan consistently supports peaceful resolution of border disputes in Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    08:41

    Tofig Musayev: Azerbaijan to continue efforts to advance peace agenda on int'l platforms

    Foreign policy
    08:35
    Photo

    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Sos village of Azerbaijan's Khojavend district

    Domestic policy
    08:27

    Germany's spending on support for Ukraine exceeds 75B euros since 2022 — Merz

    Other countries
    08:18

    Trump says he held conversation with Putin recently

    Other countries
    08:09

    'Coalition of Willing' prepares plans to deploy troops to Ukraine — British PM

    Other countries
    20:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign memorandum on cultural cooperation

    Cultural policy
    20:47

    Alexis Saelemaekers signs new Milan contract until 2031

    Football
    All News Feed