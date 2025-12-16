Tofig Musayev: Azerbaijan consistently supports peaceful resolution of border disputes in Central Asia

Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Tofig Musayev, has addressed the UN Peacebuilding Commission: Ambassadorial-Level Meeting on the Peaceful Settlement of Border Disputes in Central Asia, Report informs.

In his speech, Ambassador Tofig Musayev expressed gratitude to the Commission Chair for convening the meeting at the request of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. He emphasized that Azerbaijan's interest in the issue under discussion is obvious and is driven by its consistent and firm support for the principles of territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders in international relations, as well as cultural ties and historically friendly relations with the countries of Central Asia.

The ambassador recalled that Azerbaijan was accepted as a full participant in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on November 16, 2025. Referring to President Ilham Aliyev's speech at this meeting, Tofig Musayev noted that the head of state emphasized the unique nature of relations between Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia and expressed confidence that this decision will contribute to strengthening cooperation between the countries and regions.

Noting that Azerbaijan welcomes the bilateral and trilateral border agreements signed between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, the ambassador praised these countries' commitment to international law, peace, and mutual understanding, as well as their efforts to further strengthen political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

The ambassador recalled that the UN secretary-general described these achievements as historic, emphasizing the leadership, determination, and political will that led to the successful conclusion of the negotiation process.

He noted that border agreements between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are particularly important against the backdrop of devastating conflicts worldwide, rising border tensions, and deepening divisions: "Secure borders are a fundamental condition for stability, peace, and good-neighborly relations. In this context, key principles are territorial integrity and state sovereignty, the non-use of force, and the peaceful resolution of disputes."

The ambassador also cited the position of the International Court of Justice, noting that, as stated in one of the court's rulings, one of the main goals of defining borders between states is to achieve stability and certainty.

In conclusion, Musayev expressed confidence that the important agreements and strong ties reached between the Central Asian countries will contribute to strengthening partnership and cooperation in the region, as well as promoting peace.