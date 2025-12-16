President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Prime Minister of Australia

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese.

According to Report, the letter reads:

"Esteemed Mr. Prime Minister,

We were deeply shocked by the news of the numerous deaths and injuries resulting from the terrorist attack during the Hanukkah celebration in Sydney.

We are profoundly outraged by this horrific act of terror targeting peaceful people and resolutely condemn all manifestations of terrorism.

On this tragic occasion, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, to the families and loved ones of those who perished, and to the entire people of Australia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."