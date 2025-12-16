Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kazakhstan on National Day
Foreign policy
- 16 December, 2025
- 09:09
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Kazakhstan on its National Day, according to Report.
"Warm congratulations to brotherly Kazakhstan and its people on their National Day, with best wishes on this special occasion. Happy National Day!" the MFA said on X.
