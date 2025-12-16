Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kazakhstan on National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 09:09
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kazakhstan on National Day

    The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Kazakhstan on its National Day, according to Report.

    "Warm congratulations to brotherly Kazakhstan and its people on their National Day, with best wishes on this special occasion. Happy National Day!" the MFA said on X.

    Azərbaycan XİN Qazaxıstanı Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Казахстан с Днем независимости

