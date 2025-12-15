Azerbaijan to launch Single Window digital system for trade and logistics
Business
- 15 December, 2025
- 13:38
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree introducing additional measures to digitalize activities in import-export, transit, transport, and logistics, Report informs.
According to the document, a new information system called Single Window will be created to improve state management mechanisms in foreign trade regulation and ensure effective coordination among government agencies.
The system will establish a fully digital environment based on a single access point for import-export, transit, transport, and logistics operations, and will implement a "smart" system for managing cargo flows efficiently.
Latest News
14:33
Photo
Panel discussions held in Ankara for World Turkic Language Family DayRegion
14:25
Share of oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan's FDI declinesFinance
14:16
Azerbaijan has requested to participate in or observe several NATO exercises in 2026 - INTERVIEWForeign policy
14:06
At least 37 people killed in flash floods in MoroccoOther countries
13:53
Azerbaijan's net financial assets rise $4.48B in January–SeptemberFinance
13:51
Mirzoyan: Yerevan welcomes EU participation in infrastructure projects in South CaucasusRegion
13:47
Photo
Karabakh horses showcased at festival in BahrainDomestic policy
13:38
Azerbaijan to launch Single Window digital system for trade and logisticsBusiness
13:35