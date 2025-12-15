Azerbaijan to launch Single Window digital system for trade and logistics

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree introducing additional measures to digitalize activities in import-export, transit, transport, and logistics, Report informs.

According to the document, a new information system called Single Window will be created to improve state management mechanisms in foreign trade regulation and ensure effective coordination among government agencies.

The system will establish a fully digital environment based on a single access point for import-export, transit, transport, and logistics operations, and will implement a "smart" system for managing cargo flows efficiently.