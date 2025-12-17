Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    TUIB Chairman: Adiyaman to honor Azerbaijan with street name after quake aid

    Foreign policy
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 17:51
    TUIB Chairman: Adiyaman to honor Azerbaijan with street name after quake aid

    A street in Adıyaman, one of the regions most affected by the 2023 earthquake in Türkiye, will be named after Azerbaijan, Huseyin Buyukfirat, Chairman of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TUIB), told Report.

    He noted that Azerbaijan provided crucial support in the reconstruction of the disaster zone following the February 6 earthquake, with Adiyaman among the hardest-hit cities:

    "Life had come to a standstill in Adiyaman; the city center was devastated. Within the framework of the Brotherly Aid project, we sent truckloads of assistance from Azerbaijan. The people of Adiyaman have not forgotten this, and as a sign of respect to the brotherly Turkish nation, it was decided to name one of the central streets after Azerbaijan."

    Azerbaijan Turkiye Adıyaman Earthquake TUIB
    TÜİB sədri: Zəlzələ bölgəsi Adıyamanda küçələrdən birinə Azərbaycan adı veriləcək
    Председатель TÜIB: Улица в Адыямане будет названа в честь Азербайджана

    Latest News

    18:25

    Azerbaijan congratulates Bhutan on National Day

    Foreign policy
    18:13

    Geophysical studies underway at Momine Khatun Mausoleum in Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    17:52

    Azerbaijan to boost livestock investment with new financial tools

    AIC
    17:51

    TUIB Chairman: Adiyaman to honor Azerbaijan with street name after quake aid

    Foreign policy
    17:49
    Photo

    Nearly 500 participants joined IDDA Awards over four years

    ICT
    17:41

    Azerbaijan plans subsidies for dairy products to cut livestock production costs

    AIC
    17:35

    Belarus ready to participate in Karabakh restoration projects

    Foreign policy
    17:27

    Azerbaijani envoy outlines broad prospects for media cooperation with Gambia

    Foreign policy
    17:06

    Global Media Group companies pass ISO recertification audit

    Media
    All News Feed