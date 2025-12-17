TUIB Chairman: Adiyaman to honor Azerbaijan with street name after quake aid

A street in Adıyaman, one of the regions most affected by the 2023 earthquake in Türkiye, will be named after Azerbaijan, Huseyin Buyukfirat, Chairman of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TUIB), told Report.

He noted that Azerbaijan provided crucial support in the reconstruction of the disaster zone following the February 6 earthquake, with Adiyaman among the hardest-hit cities:

"Life had come to a standstill in Adiyaman; the city center was devastated. Within the framework of the Brotherly Aid project, we sent truckloads of assistance from Azerbaijan. The people of Adiyaman have not forgotten this, and as a sign of respect to the brotherly Turkish nation, it was decided to name one of the central streets after Azerbaijan."