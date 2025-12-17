Mossad chief says Iran still aspires to build nuclear weapons

Israeli intelligence chief David Barnea accused Iran of still seeking to develop nuclear weapons and use them against the Jewish state, views that appear to raise the prospect of further conflict between the two countries, Report informs via Bloomberg.

"Iran has not abandoned its ambition to destroy the State of Israel," David Barnea, the head of Mossad, said in a speech this week. "The idea of continuing to develop a nuclear bomb still beats in their hearts."

We bear responsibility to ensure that the nuclear project, which has been gravely damaged, in close cooperation with the Americans, will never be activated," Barnea said at an award ceremony for Mossad agents in Jerusalem, according to AFP.

Expressing his scepticism towards any diplomatic solution with Tehran, Barnea added: "Iran believes it can deceive the world once again and implement yet another bad nuclear deal. We did not and will not allow a bad deal to be realised."