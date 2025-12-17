Azerbaijan to boost livestock investment with new financial tools

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan plans to introduce new financial mechanisms to encourage investment in the livestock sector, according to Zaur Aliyev, Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture, Report informs.

    Speaking during a public discussion in Baku on current problems in milk and meat production and assessment of their impact on food security, organized with the support of the ministry and the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency KOBIA), Aliyev stated that increasing financial accessibility for entrepreneurs has been identified as a key priority.

    "The plan includes subsidizing part of loan interest rates by the state, as well as covering a portion of investment project costs through direct financial support. These mechanisms will help establish new production facilities, expand existing output, and enhance the sector's investment appeal," he added.

