    Official opening ceremony of 240 MW 'Khizi-Absheron' Wind Power Plant gets underway in Baku

    Domestic policy
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 10:22
    Official opening ceremony of 240 MW 'Khizi-Absheron' Wind Power Plant gets underway in Baku

    The official opening ceremony of the 240 MW "Khizi-Absheron" Wind Power Plant, constructed by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, is currently underway at the Gulustan Palace in Baku.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is delivering a speech at the event.

    Bakıda "Xızı-Abşeron" Külək Elektrik Stansiyasının rəsmi açılışı keçirilir, İlham Əliyev tədbirdə çıxış edib
    В Баку проходит церемония официального открытия ветряной электростанции "Хызы-Абшерон"

