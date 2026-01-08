Official opening ceremony of 240 MW 'Khizi-Absheron' Wind Power Plant gets underway in Baku
Domestic policy
- 08 January, 2026
- 10:22
The official opening ceremony of the 240 MW "Khizi-Absheron" Wind Power Plant, constructed by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, is currently underway at the Gulustan Palace in Baku.
Report informs via AZERTAC that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is delivering a speech at the event.
Latest News
10:36
Ex-Man City star Mario Balotelli completes 14th transfer of his careerFootball
10:35
Photo
Production capacity of Norm Cement Plant increasedBusiness
10:32
Venezuela's interior minister says 100 people died in US attackOther countries
10:22
Official opening ceremony of 240 MW 'Khizi-Absheron' Wind Power Plant gets underway in BakuDomestic policy
10:15
Media: Azerbaijan's choice to host WUF13 reflects country's balance of tradition, modernityForeign policy
10:12
Azeri Light crude drops to $64.6 per barrelEnergy
10:06
Photo
International alpine skiing tournament Azerbaijan Open kicks offIndividual sports
10:01
Trump actively discussing potentially buying Greenland, White House saysOther countries
09:51