Number of direct flights from Baku to Abu Dhabi to increase

    Infrastructure
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 11:48
    The United Arab Emirates' airline Etihad Airways will launch direct flights from Baku to Abu Dhabi, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Report.

    It was noted that the Etihad Airways will begin flights on the Baku-Abu Dhabi route from June 15, 2026.

    Previously, the airline had announced that direct flights between the two capitals would start on March 2.

    Currently, UAE's Air Arabia Abu Dhabi also operates daily direct flights between Baku and Abu Dhabi.

    Bakıdan Əbu-Dabiyə birbaşa uçuşların sayı artırılacaq
    Etihad Airways запустит рейсы в Азербайджан летом 2026 года

