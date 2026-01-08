Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Minister: Türkiye's peacekeeping force in Gaza won't pose threat to Israel

    Region
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 11:36
    Minister: Türkiye's peacekeeping force in Gaza won't pose threat to Israel

    Türkiye's peacekeeping force to be deployed in Gaza will not pose a threat to Israel, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said in an interview with Japan's Kyodo News agency, Report informs via TRT Haber.

    The minister highlighted that forces have been prepared and training has begun for an international stabilization mission aimed at ensuring security in the Gaza Strip.

    "Türkiye's purpose in joining such a global peacekeeping mission is to contribute to humanitarian aid and to help end conflicts. Our peacekeeping force will not pose a threat to Israel," Guler emphasized.

    Yaşar Gülər: Türkiyənin Qəzzaya göndərəcəyi sülhməramlı qüvvə İsrail üçün təhdid olmayacaq
    Яшар Гюлер: Миротворческие силы Турции в Газе не будут представлять угрозу для Израиля

