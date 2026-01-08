Minister: Türkiye's peacekeeping force in Gaza won't pose threat to Israel

Türkiye's peacekeeping force to be deployed in Gaza will not pose a threat to Israel, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said in an interview with Japan's Kyodo News agency, Report informs via TRT Haber.

The minister highlighted that forces have been prepared and training has begun for an international stabilization mission aimed at ensuring security in the Gaza Strip.

"Türkiye's purpose in joining such a global peacekeeping mission is to contribute to humanitarian aid and to help end conflicts. Our peacekeeping force will not pose a threat to Israel," Guler emphasized.