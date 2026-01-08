Number of prisoners covered by amnesty in Azerbaijan revealed

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    08 January, 2026
    In connection with the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty in Azerbaijan, the amnesty declared by the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on December 19, 2025, was applied from December 22, 2025, through January 7, 2026, to 3,846 prisoners under the Ministry of Justice's Penitentiary and Probation Services (including the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic), Report informs, citing the ministry.

    Overall, 1,799 individuals serving prison sentences and 1,764 individuals serving non-custodial sentences were released. Sentences of 250 prisoners and 33 non-custodial convicts were reduced by six months.

    Among those released, 2 had participated in the Patriotic War, while 8 were freed upon reaching the age of 60 by the date the decision came into force.

    Of those granted amnesty, 367 had committed minor offenses (do not pose a major public danger), 2,992 committed less grave crimes, and 487 committed grave crimes.

    The amnesty covered 3,625 men, 210 women, and 11 minors.

    Implementation of the amnesty act is still ongoing.

