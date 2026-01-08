Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Venezuela's interior minister says 100 people died in US attack

    Venezuela's interior minister Diosdado Cabello said late on Wednesday that 100 people died in the US attack which removed President Nicolas Maduro from power on Saturday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Caracas have not previously given a number for those killed, but the army posted a list of 23 names of its dead.

    Venezuelan officials have said a large part of Maduro's security contingent was killed "in cold blood," and Cuba has said of its military and intelligence services in Venezuela were killed. Maduro's wife Cilia Flores, detained alongside him, suffered a head injury during the US raid, Cabello said, and Maduro an injury to his leg.

    Venezuela's who Cabello praised during his weekly show on state television as "courageous", on Tuesday declared a week of mourning for members of the military killed in the raid.

    Venesuelada ABŞ-nin hərbi əməliyyatı nəticəsində 100 nəfər ölüb
    Власти Венесуэлы сообщили о 100 погибших в результате военной операции США

