    Swiss authorities launch hotline for complaints about beavers

    08 January, 2026
    Switzerland's beaver population has tripled in the past 15 years, growing from about 1,600 animals in 2008 to nearly 5,000 today, Report informs via The Guardian.

    The country has managed this growth without killing a single beaver since their reintroduction in 1956, thanks to an extensive support system. That doesn't mean that the toothy dam-builders aren't causing problems in the country.

    The Swiss government sets aside up to $1.2-million a year for beaver damage prevention and compensation, the largest such fund in Europe.

    Local officials can call a beaver hotline for help when the animals cause problems like flooding or gnawed trees.

    Researchers say beaver habitats can support up to six times more species of fish, amphibians, and insects than rivers without them.

    Власти Швейцарии запустили горячую линию для жалоб на бобров

