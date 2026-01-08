First hemodialysis unit for tuberculosis patients established in Azerbaijan

For the first time in Azerbaijan, a hemodialysis unit has been set up at Absheron Regional Hospital for patients suffering from both tuberculosis and chronic kidney failure, Report informs, citing the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB).

It was noted that the unit was created on the initiative of the Pulmonary Diseases Center, and the first patient has already begun hemodialysis treatment.

The unit is equipped with a modern German-made Fresenius Medical Care hemodialysis machine. All necessary conditions have been created for patient comfort, and the unit is fully supplied with essential medical equipment.

To ensure specialized service, one physician, one specialized nurse, and one technician from Absheron District Central Hospital are involved in the process.

The main purpose of establishing this service is to prevent tuberculosis patients from coming into contact with other dialysis patients, and to allow them to undergo hemodialysis alongside their tuberculosis treatment in a safe and comfortable environment.

In the future, similar services are planned to be organized at Shamkir and Gobustan regional hospitals.