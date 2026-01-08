Production capacity of Norm Cement Plant increased

"Norm" OJSC has successfully completed a major project to expand the clinker production capacity of the Norm Cement plant. As a result, the plant"s annual clinker capacity has increased from 1.76 million tons to 2 million tons, representing a nearly 14% growth, equivalent to an additional 240 thousand tons per year. The project was implemented with the participation of international partners, including China"s BTIEC and Germany"s Gebr. Pfeiffer and Claudius Peters.

Henning Sasse, CEO of the company, stated that although supply in the domestic cement market currently exceeds demand, this expansion remains aligned with the company"s long-term strategic vision: "We decided to increase the plant"s production capacity, considering the expanding infrastructure needs and export opportunities of the country and the region. Increasing the clinker production capacity of the Norm Cement plant was an important step for us, both to meet domestic demand and to expand clinker export opportunities to foreign markets. This initiative will strengthen Azerbaijan"s industrial potential by ensuring that demand for cement and clinker within the country is fully met by local production over the next 15-20 years."

"Norm" OJSC continues to invest in innovation, particularly in the production of oil-well cement, a strategically important product for the energy industry. This product plays an important role in ensuring the safety and reliability of wells in the oil and gas sector. In this regard, the company closely cooperates with international energy companies such as SLB in Azerbaijan and bp, expanding partnerships year by year. Currently, the product is exported to several Central Asian countries. In the coming years, the company plans to strengthen the export potential of its oil-well cement and expand its presence across new international markets. Notably, Norm remains the sole producer of oil-well cement in Azerbaijan and, in 2021, became the first company in the South Caucasus to obtain an API certification from the American Petroleum Institute for this product.

Demonstrating both industrial and environmentally responsible practices, Norm also invests in modernizing production processes, optimizing resources, and reducing environmental impact. In addition to increasing production capacity, the company has reduced the clinker ratio in cement production by 5% since last year, allowing approximately 85 thousand tons of clinker to be redirected to additional cement production. Being Azerbaijan"s leading cement and building materials producer, Norm reduces specific CO₂ emissions by optimizing the clinker ratio of its products, supporting sustainable development goals.

"Norm" OJSC is a part of NEQSOL Holding, a diversified group of companies operating in more than 10 countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries. The expansion of the production capacity of Norm Cement plant is an important part of NEQSOL Holding"s ongoing investments to support the sustainable growth of Azerbaijan"s economy.