Ex-Man City star Mario Balotelli completes 14th transfer of his career

Mario Balotelli has completed the 14th transfer of his career after agreeing to join Al-Ittifaq in Dubai, Report informs via The Sun.

Not to be confused with the Al-Ettifaq, which Steven Gerrard managed, the UAE-based club was only founded in 2020.

They currently play in the first division, one below the UAE Pro League, the top flight. There are four tiers to football in the UAE.

Gianluca Di Mazio reports the striker has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club.

The Italian will join his new team-mates this Friday (January 9), with the agreement coming into effect on January 12.

Balotelli spent last season with Genoa in Serie A, but failed to score in any of his six appearances.

Now 35-years-old, the former Manchester City star has never spent more than three seasons at one club in his 20-year career.

He managed three years with Inter Milan, Man City, and Nice. He also managed three over two spells with AC Milan.

Balotelli has spent the last six months clubless after his contract with Genoa expired.

The 36-time Italian international recently spent time with his family at the Kandima resort in the Maldives.

He was spotted coaching kids on the resort's full-size football pitch with a big smile on his face.

He also played in a game with the staff and guests and took time to sign autographs.

The full list of clubs on Balotelli's long CV include: Lumezzane, Inter Milan, Man City, AC Milan, Liverpool, Nice, Marseille, Brescia, Monza, Adana Demirspor, Sion, Genoa and now, Al-Ittifaq.