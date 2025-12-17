Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Agency official: Azerbaijan improved legislation on venture financing

    Finance
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 18:38
    Agency official: Azerbaijan improved legislation on venture financing

    Four innovation centers have been opened in Azerbaijan this year, according to Taleh Karimli, head of the Innovation Ecosystem Department at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Report informs.

    Karimli made the remarks at the award ceremony of the IDDA Awards competition organized by the agency.

    He noted that the centers were established in Nakhchivan and Ganja, in cooperation with the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, as well as the Anderson Lab innovation center.

    Karimli also said that a number of efforts have been carried out with relevant institutions to establish a legal framework for national venture financing, adding that certain improvements to the legislation in this area are currently planned.

    In addition, four hackathons, six incubation programs, and two other innovation programs were implemented across five universities. Cooperation has also been launched between the agency and the US-based Plug & Play innovation platform.

    He added that several initiatives were carried out in the field of talent development. As part of these efforts, 38 specialists obtained 45 international certificates through the Global Innovation Institute, eight institutions received international accreditation, and 62 academics completed teacher and mentor training programs in academic entrepreneurship.

    Azerbaijan venture financing IDDA Awards Taleh Karimli Anderson Lab
    Azərbaycanda vençur maliyyələşməsi üzrə qanunvericilik təkmilləşdirilir

    Latest News

    20:07

    AFFA President participates in FIFA Committees plenary session

    Football
    19:55

    Ukraine to receive 200 Bohdana howitzers, Denys Shmyhal announces

    Other countries
    19:49

    CIS states to develop unified system to combat stock market violations

    ICT
    19:38

    New flu strain putting severe pressure on healthcare across Europe, says WHO

    Other countries
    19:26

    Baku hosts 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting

    Military
    19:08

    FIFA agrees 50% rise in prize money for 2026 World Cup

    Football
    18:55

    Mossad chief says Iran still aspires to build nuclear weapons

    Other countries
    18:38

    Agency official: Azerbaijan improved legislation on venture financing

    Finance
    18:25

    Azerbaijan congratulates Bhutan on National Day

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed