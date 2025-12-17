Azerbaijan congratulates Bhutan on National Day
Foreign policy
- 17 December, 2025
- 18:25
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated the Kingdom of Bhutan on its National Day, Report informs.
"We extend our sincere congratulations to the Kingdom of Bhutan and its people on the occasion of their National Day. Happy National Day, Bhutan!" the MFA said on X.
Latest News
18:25
Azerbaijan congratulates Bhutan on National DayForeign policy
18:13
Geophysical studies underway at Momine Khatun Mausoleum in AzerbaijanCultural policy
17:52
Azerbaijan to boost livestock investment with new financial toolsAIC
17:51
TUIB Chairman: Adiyaman to honor Azerbaijan with street name after quake aidForeign policy
17:49
Photo
Nearly 500 participants joined IDDA Awards over four yearsICT
17:41
Azerbaijan plans subsidies for dairy products to cut livestock production costsAIC
17:35
Belarus ready to participate in Karabakh restoration projectsForeign policy
17:27
Azerbaijani envoy outlines broad prospects for media cooperation with GambiaForeign policy
17:06