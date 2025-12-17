Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Foreign policy
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 18:25
    Azerbaijan congratulates Bhutan on National Day

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated the Kingdom of Bhutan on its National Day, Report informs.

    "We extend our sincere congratulations to the Kingdom of Bhutan and its people on the occasion of their National Day. Happy National Day, Bhutan!" the MFA said on X.

    Azərbaycan XİN Butan Krallığını təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Бутан

