    FIFA agrees 50% rise in prize money for 2026 World Cup

    Football
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 19:08
    FIFA agrees 50% rise in prize money for 2026 World Cup

    Prize money for next year's World Cup will be 50% higher than the previous edition, with world governing body FIFA agreeing a record $727 million financial contribution to the tournament on Wednesday, Report informs via Reuters.

    The biggest slice of FIFA's funding package for the North American showpiece - $655 million - will be performance-based payments to 48 participating nations, with the champions taking $50 million and the runners-up $33 million.

    "The FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be groundbreaking in terms of its financial contribution to the global football community," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

    The 16 nations that fail to survive beyond the initial group phase will earn $9 million, while in addition, each qualified nation is entitled to $1.5 million to cover preparation costs.

    FIFA's Council also confirmed festival-style youth tournaments for under-15s open to all member associations to commence in 2026, with a boys' event followed by a girls' competition in 2027.

    "In recent years, FIFA has stepped up its efforts to boost youth football," Infantino said. "This is a natural next step."

    FIFA Council also confirmed that the 2028 Women's Club World Cup will be held from January 5 to January 30.

    FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money
    FIFA 2026-cı il dünya çempionatının rekord mükafat fondunu açıqlayıb
    ФИФА объявила о рекордном призовом фонде чемпионата мира 2026 года

