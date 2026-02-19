Algerian expert: Neocolonialism based on fear, dependence

Neocolonialism is based on fear and seeks to strengthen the dependence between the colonizer and the colonized, Hisham Daoud, PhD, anthropologist, and political science researcher representing the University of Algiers 3, said at the conference "Neocolonialism and Global Inequality" in Baku, Report informs.

He noted that the best path to liberation from colonialism is overcoming fear and reassessing the historical legacy of colonized peoples through collective action. Also important is restoring authentic identity through the study of collective memory, strengthening communication mechanisms, and creating conditions for the free and independent dissemination of information.

"The best path to liberation from colonialism is overcoming fear, assessing the historical legacy of colonized peoples through collective action, restoring authentic identity through the study of collective memory, strengthening communication mechanisms, and creating conditions for the free and independent dissemination of information," he emphasized.

The expert noted that his home country, Algeria, experienced one of the most brutal manifestations of colonialism in North Africa.

"Algerians have experienced trauma passed down from generation to generation. Above all, it was torture and persecution. Torture leaves physical wounds, while persecution creates psychological trauma," Daoud said.

He added that French colonial ideology sought to portray the French as a "superior race," a concept that only grew stronger over time. According to him, France placed particular emphasis on colonial archaeology in an attempt to prove "genetic superiority."

Furthermore, France stripped Algerians of their citizenship, placing them in a position of inferiority compared to the French, he noted.