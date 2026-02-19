TURKPA Secretary General meets with OSCE Secretary General

On February 18, 2026, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ambassador Ramil Hasan, within the framework of his official visit to Vienna, Austria, met with the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Ambassador Feridun H. Sinirlioglu, Report informs, citing TURKPA.

During the meeting, the issues concerning the current state of relations between the OSCE, the OSCE PA, and TURKPA that have continued beginning with 2010, the process initiated to obtain the observer status of TURKPA in OSCE PA and the possible support in this direction, as well as prospects for future cooperation between the OSCE and TURKPA in line with the foreign policy priorities of the founding member states of TURKPA aimed at promoting peace, stability, and the peaceful settlement of conflicts, including renewed participation of TURKPA in meetings of the OSCE Ministerial Council in the framework of this cooperation were discussed.

Hasan underscored the significance of the support and contributions that the OSCE and Secretary General Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu could provide regarding the aforementioned issues.

In turn, Sinirlioglu expressed his pleasure in welcoming the TURKPA Secretary General to the OSCE Office and extended his appreciation for his activities in the frame of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Wishing continued success to TURKPA in its future endeavors, Sinirlioglu shared his perspectives on current opportunities for collaboration between TURKPA and the OSCE, as well as the support that could be provided within the framework of the OSCE mandate.

Emphasizing the significance of the OTS and TURKPA for the OSCE, Secretary General Ambassador Sinirlioglu also underlined that the OTS member states, which contribute to peace and prosperity, hold particular importance for the world and OSCE member states. He further expressed readiness to uphold the common goals of the Turkic world and contribute to the further strengthening of universal values.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on the forthcoming international conference of TURKPA entitled "New Cooperation in Eurasia: The Role of TURKPA and Developing Strategic Relations – Parliamentary Diplomacy", scheduled to take place in Istanbul in May 2026. Issues concerning the participation of the OSCE Secretary General, representatives of relevant OSCE institutions in the mentioned international conference, and other matters of mutual interest were also discussed.