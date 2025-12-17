Geophysical studies underway at Momine Khatun Mausoleum in Azerbaijan

Geophysical studies are being conducted at the Momine Khatun Mausoleum in Nakhchivan to examine underground cavities and determine the depth of the monument's foundation.

Italian geophysicist Mattia Balestri told Report that the main goal of the research is to identify existing issues at the mausoleum and find ways to address them.

He explained that two primary geophysical methods are being used. One is ground-penetrating radar, which can detect objects at depths of 2–3 meters and is mainly used to identify underground cavities and potential water sources.

The second method is electrical prospecting, which helps determine the foundation depth and detect obstacles in deeper layers. The results will be submitted to the commissioning company, which will decide on the methods for repair and restoration.

Balestri added that a 3D scanner is also being used to create a terrain model based on cloud technologies.

The work is expected to be completed within 1–2 days, after which the collected data will be analyzed in Italy, and the results will be presented shortly.