Azerbaijan's transport services balance shows $1.3B surplus in 9 months

In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan's transport services balance recorded a surplus of approximately $1.3 billion, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said during a briefing at the CBA, Report informs.

Nasirov noted that this figure is 50% higher compared to the same period last year.

"The main share here comes from revenues generated by oil and gas transit. Passenger and freight transport services also continue to maintain their positions," he said.