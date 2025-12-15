Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Average salary in Azerbaijan's ICT sector up 12%

    ICT
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 15:12
    Average salary in Azerbaijan's ICT sector up 12%

    In January–October this year, the average monthly nominal salary in Azerbaijan's information and communication technology (ICT) sector amounted to 1,864 manats ($1,100), Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    According to the data, the average salary stood at 1,597 manats ($939) in the public sector and 2,045 manats ($1.202) in the private sector.

    Compared to the same period last year, the average monthly nominal salary in the sector increased by 12%, including a 8.9% rise in the public sector and a 13.2% increase in the private sector.

    As of November 1, the number of salaried employees in the ICT sector reached 34,300, which is 0.3% higher than a year earlier.

    Azərbaycanda informasiya və rabitə sektorunda orta maaş 12 % artıb

