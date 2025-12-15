Azerbaijani Prosecutor General attends ACE Award ceremony in Doha

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev took part in the ceremony for the International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award (ACE Award) during his official visit to Doha, the capital of the State of Qatar, Report informs.

The event was attended by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, senior officials of the United Nations and the State of Qatar, delegations from various countries, and international experts.

Within the framework of the event, the Prosecutor General met with Ali Al Marri, Chairman of the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Center (ROLACC) of Qatar and Chairman of the Board of Patrons of the award.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the dynamic development of bilateral relations, rooted in friendly ties at the level of political leadership, and highlighted the importance of exchanging experience in the fight against corruption. Joint projects were also discussed.

As part of the visit, the Prosecutor General also met with Alexander Zuev, Acting Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), to discuss a number of issues of mutual interest.

It was noted that several of Azerbaijan's initiatives in combating terrorism and corruption have been supported by the United Nations.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Qatar, Adish Mammadov, also participated in the meetings.

During the visit, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev visited Azerbaijan's Embassy in Qatar and met with embassy staff.

The delegation led by the Prosecutor General is expected to participate in the 11th Assembly of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption, which will be held in Doha.