EU proposes expanded cooperation with Syria and aid package

Escalating violence in Syria in recent days has raised serious concern, highlighting the urgent need for dialogue among all parties, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a meeting in Damascus with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, alongside European Council President António Costa, according to Report's European bureau.

The roadmap Syria developed together with Jordan and the United States is a very good way forward, von der Leyen said, voicing support for efforts to build a new, peaceful, inclusive, and secure Syria.

She recalled that the EU resumed operations at its Damascus office at the end of 2024, establishing close engagement with both authorities and civil society. She proposed a new framework for cooperation, including the launch of a political partnership, expanded economic collaboration, and a financial aid package to support these initiatives.

Von der Leyen noted that the EU plans to hold a high-level dialogue on political engagement in the first half of this year. Since the beginning of last year, all economic sanctions on Syria have been lifted, and the European Investment Bank has been invited to resume its activities in the country.

She also mentioned discussions on reviving the cooperation agreement between the EU and Syria, enabling the country to once again benefit from access to the European economic market.

Regarding financial support, she said the EU is proposing funding of approximately €620 million for 2026–2027.

This is necessary to support the government in restoring essential services for the population and rebuilding state institutions, she said.

European Council President António Costa emphasized the EU"s commitment to Syria's independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

He urged to continue moving toward national recovery, noting It is also very important to maintain good relations with neighbouring countries.

Costa said they are encouraged by the recent talks in Paris with Israel.