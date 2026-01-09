Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Russian strikes on Kyiv damage utility systems of Ukraine's parliament

    Russian strikes on Kyiv damage utility systems of Ukraine's parliament

    Ukraine"s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, sustained serious damage to its utility systems as a result of Russia's massive air strikes on Kyiv on January 9.

    According to the Eastern European bureau of Report, electricity, heating, and water supply systems at the parliament building were knocked out during the attacks.

    The Verkhovna Rada said that the parliament is continuing to operate, while repair work on the utility lines is currently under way.

    Rusiyanın Kiyevə hava hücumu nəticəsində Ukrayna Ali Radasının kommunal sistemi dağıdılıb
    В результате ударов РФ по Киеву повреждена коммунальная система Верховной Рады

