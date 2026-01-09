Russian strikes on Kyiv damage utility systems of Ukraine's parliament
Other countries
- 09 January, 2026
- 18:34
Ukraine"s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, sustained serious damage to its utility systems as a result of Russia's massive air strikes on Kyiv on January 9.
According to the Eastern European bureau of Report, electricity, heating, and water supply systems at the parliament building were knocked out during the attacks.
The Verkhovna Rada said that the parliament is continuing to operate, while repair work on the utility lines is currently under way.
