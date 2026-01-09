Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Mirzoyan, Kvien discuss Armenia–US relations and TRIPP project

    Region
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 18:44
    Mirzoyan, Kvien discuss Armenia–US relations and TRIPP project

    Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan met with US Ambassador to Yerevan Kristina Kvien on January 9 on the occasion of the completion of her diplomatic mission.

    According to Report, citing Armenian media, the sides discussed their joint work that led to the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries.

    Mirzoyan and Kvien also addressed steps toward the implementation of the "Trump Route" (TRIPP) project, underscoring the importance of the initiative in promoting regional connectivity and sustainable development.

    Mirzoyan ilə Kuinn Ermənistan-ABŞ münasibətlərini və TRIPP layihəsini müzakirə edib
    Мирзоян и Куинн обсудили отношения Армении и США, проект TRIPP

