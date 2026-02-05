Pope Leo XIV: Zayed Award laureates - sowers of hope in world that too often builds walls instead of bridges

"Our laureates - His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, and Ms Zarqa Yaftali - are sowers of hope in a world that too often builds walls instead of bridges," Pope Leo XIV said in his video address at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Report's correspondent informs from Abu Dhabi.

"Through the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, we pay tribute today to those who have translated these values into "authentic testimonies of human kindness and charity" (Address to Members of the Committee for the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2026, December 11, 2025). Our laureates - His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, and Ms Zarqa Yaftali - are sowers of hope in a world that too often builds walls instead of bridges. By choosing the demanding path of solidarity over the easy path of indifference, they have demonstrated that even the most deep-seated divisions can be healed through concrete action. Their work bears witness to the conviction that the light of fraternity can prevail over the darkness of fratricide.

Finally, I express my gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, for his steadfast support of this initiative, as well as to the Zayed Committee for its vision and moral conviction. Let us continue to work together so that the dynamic of fraternal love may become the common path of all, and that the "other" may no longer be seen as a stranger or a threat, but recognized as a brother or a sister," he noted.