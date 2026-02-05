Tokayev: Progress made by Azerbaijan, Armenia toward peace agreement marks turning point of historic importance

The progress made by Azerbaijan and Armenia toward a peace agreement marks a turning point of historic importance, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his video address at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Report's correspondent informs from Abu Dhabi.

"At a time when the world is increasingly divided, such a policy carries exceptional moral and political significance.

The progress made by Azerbaijan and Armenia toward a peace agreement marks a turning point of historic importance. It demonstrates that even long-standing conflicts can be resolved through dialogue, responsibility, and restraint. In an era marked by confrontation and rigid lines of division, this experience shows that reconciliation is not weakness, but strength, as Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Armenia are close, friendly, and brotherly nations.

We highly value the trust shown to our country, including the decision to hold a critical stage of the peace negotiations in Almaty. This reflects our shared belief that dialogue remains the only sustainable path forward. Kazakhstan consistently supports initiatives that strengthen peace, trust, and cooperation across Eurasia and beyond.

The Sheikh Zayed Award carries a powerful moral message. It affirms fraternity as a universal principle and a practical foundation for security, development, and human dignity. It embodies the enduring legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, grounded in tolerance, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence," Tokayev said.

As part of the ceremony, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan presented the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.