Aoun: When political courage combined with sincere will, it is possible to turn conflict into opportunity

"Ladies and gentlemen, I am also honored to congratulate the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, on being awarded the same prize in recognition of the peace initiative between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Lebanon President Joseph Aoun said in his video address at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Report's correspondent informs from Abu Dhabi.

"This award is a high appreciation of the historic peace agreement that ended the long-standing conflict between the two countries and opened a new chapter of stability for a safer future for the peoples of the region. This achievement proves yet again that when political courage is combined with sincere will, it is possible to turn conflict into opportunity and peace into a permanent choice," he added.

As part of the ceremony, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan presented the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.