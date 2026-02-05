Mirziyoyev: Efforts of Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders to achieve peace worthy of reward

The priceless blessing of peace does not come on its own. Peace requires the courage to listen to others, find ways to compromise even in the most difficult circumstances, and take responsibility for the decisions made, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said in his video address at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Report's correspondent informs from Abu Dhabi.

"It is a great honor for me to sincerely congratulate the laureates of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and His Excellency Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. It is beyond doubt that the joint efforts of these political leaders for the sake of a reasonable resolution of the protracted conflict and the achievement of peace are well worth such a prestigious award. The agreement reached is a vivid example of a responsible approach to solving the problem and a historic step taken toward ensuring stability in our entire region," he added.