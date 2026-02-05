King Abdullah II: Your success - example of how peace can prevail despite decades of conflict

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    "I am deeply honored to join you all in recognizing and celebrating the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the people who made that agreement possible and the tremendous efforts they undertook," King Abdullah II of Jordan said in his video address at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Report's correspondent informs from Abu Dhabi.

    "Your Excellencies, my dear friends, I congratulate you on this historic achievement. I congratulate you on your courageous choice of peace. This achievement is the result of your incredible courage and leadership.

    Your success is an example of how peace can prevail despite decades of conflict," he noted.

    As part of the ceremony, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan presented the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    Kral II Abdullah: Bu, sülhün üstün tutulması mümkünlüyünün nümunəsidir
    Король Абдалла II: Ваш успех – пример торжества мира после длившегося десятилетиями конфликта

