Azerbaijan places TABIB under Health Ministry

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The Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), a public legal entity, has been placed under the authority of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health.

According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to this effect.

Under the document signed by the head of state, TABIB's charter capital will be formed from the assets of the public legal entity.

TABIB will continue its operations until the day of its state registration, and the powers of its Supervisory Board will be exercised by a commission established by the ministry.

TABIB's day-to-day management will be carried out by a board consisting of a chairman and four deputy chairmen, who will be appointed and dismissed by the ministry.