Azerbaijan places TABIB under Health Ministry
Other
- 19 October, 2026
- 11:29
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), a public legal entity, has been placed under the authority of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health.
According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to this effect.
Under the document signed by the head of state, TABIB's charter capital will be formed from the assets of the public legal entity.
TABIB will continue its operations until the day of its state registration, and the powers of its Supervisory Board will be exercised by a commission established by the ministry.
TABIB's day-to-day management will be carried out by a board consisting of a chairman and four deputy chairmen, who will be appointed and dismissed by the ministry.
TƏBİB Səhiyyə Nazirliyinin tabeliyinə verilib
TƏBİB передан в подчинение Министерства здравоохранения
Latest News
12:32
Uzbekistan, US sign Artemis Accords on space cooperationRegion
12:28
Expert: Georgia, Azerbaijan can boost competitiveness of South CaucasusRegion
12:24
Victor Kipiani proposes creating common free trade zone in South CaucasusBusiness
12:11
Rubio mulls economic co-op, security with Kazakh FMOther countries
12:02
Katsuya Watanabe: Azerbaijan's transport and green energy projects draw Japanese interest — InterviewForeign policy
12:02
Faig Guliyev: Shared historical values strengthen relations between Azerbaijan and GeorgiaRegion
11:55
Photo
Potential of Azerbaijan's winter tourism showcased in LondonTourism
11:37
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni convenes security meeting over street clashesOther countries
11:36
Anar Bayramov appointed Azerbaijan's Health MinisterDomestic policy